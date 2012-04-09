Better-than-Ballpark Chicken Sausage

Baseball season has officially begun with today's openers including the Phillies vs. the Florida Marlins at Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park and the Colorado Rockies playing the San Francisco Giants on Coors Field in Denver. While ballpark food is improving (see Shake Shack at the Mets' Citi Field), one of the few benefits of watching a game at home is being able to eat whatever you want without stadium mark-ups. These Provençal-style chicken sausages are stuffed with pork fat, garlic and herbs for a superb take on the usual encased meat. They can even be made ahead to prep for Yankee Stadium's first game on Friday.

