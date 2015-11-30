Best Winter Beef Recipes

Grilled Short Ribs

In a bowl, mix 1/4 cup packed light brown sugar, 1 1/2 tablespoons kosher salt, 1 tablespoons each paprika and chili powder, and 1 teaspoon each garlic salt, dried oregano and black pepper. Rub onto 3 3/4 pounds flanken-style beef short ribs (sliced 1/3 inch thick); let stand 20 minutes. Grill over high heat, turning once, for 6 minutes. Serve with lemon wedges and a side of slaw.

© Eva Kolenko

Steak with Apple Salsa

Mix 1/3 cup olive oil with 3 tablespoons Champagne vinegar and 1/4 cup each minced radish and crisp apple; season with salt and pepper. Serve over grilled rib eye steaks.

Related: Best Winter Recipes

© Eva Kolenko

Beef Stew with Dill

In a large saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil. Season 2 pounds beef chuck (cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces) with salt and pepper and brown in the skillet over moderately high heat, turning, about 10 minutes. Add 1 quart chicken stock and 6 halved shallots; bring to a boil. Simmer over low heat for 1 1/2 hours, until the meat is tender. Add 1/2 pound carrots (cut into 2-inch pieces); simmer for 12 minutes. Add 1 1/2 cups frozen peas, 5 ounces curly spinach and 2 tablespoons chopped dill; cook 2 minutes. Serve with crusty bread.



RELATED: 13 Amazing Beef Stew Recipes

© Eva Kolenko

Steak Tacos

In a bowl, whisk 3 tablespoons soy sauce with 1 tablespoon each finely grated garlic and fresh ginger. Brush over 1 1/2 pounds skirt steak cut into 5-inch lengths; let stand for 20 minutes. Cook the steak in a large cast-iron skillet over high heat, turning once, until medium-rare, 6 minutes. Let rest 5 minutes. Slice and serve with tortillas, pineapple, red onion and cilantro.

© Eva Kolenko





RELATED: Simple Braised Short Ribs