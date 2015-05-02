The Best Wines to Pair with Fish Tacos

Citrusy whites tend to be best, but depending on the taco, you might be able to try a red.

Vinho Verde or Txacoli. These light, spritzy whites—Vinho Verde from Portugal and Txocoli from Spain—have a salty minerality and super bright acidity that acts like a spritz of lime. These are the ultimate beach wines, and fish tacos are the ultimate beach food, so this pairing just works.

New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc. If you prefer wines with a touch more body and fruit, try Sauvignon Blancs from New Zealand. These wines tend to have a mix of citrus and tropical flavors and a zippy herbal quality that’s tasty with cilantro.

California or Oregon Pinot Noir. White wines are best with most fish tacos, but if you’re eating one made with grilled fish, especially salmon, the red cherry fruit you find in Oregon Pinot Noir and lighter styles from California works well. Plus, a hint of spicy oak can pair nicely with the char.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016). She is also the cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.