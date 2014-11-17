The Best Way to Peel Apples for Pie

There are a lot of apples that need peeling between now and Thanksgiving. Let's all be thankful that chef Sean Brock is here to teach us how to do it right. In the video above from Panna, Brock reveals how to peel an apple leaving one long continuous peel behind. Not only does it look impressive, it's also faster than using a peeler.



