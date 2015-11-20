The Best Way to Drink Coffee That Could Help You Live Longer

If that first cup of coffee in the morning feels like a lifesaver, you’ll be pleased to find out that it actually could literally be keeping you alive longer.

F&W Editors
November 20, 2015

A study from the Harvard University Chan School of Public Health recently found that drinking three to five cups of coffee every day could stave off premature death—that includes decaf. The study showed that people who drank coffee had a lower risk of dying from diabetes, neurological disease and cardiovascular disease.

Of course, coffee isn’t just a good tool for warding away the Grim Reaper. It’s also delicious—especially when it’s made exactly the way you like it. Here are five guides that will help you get the best three to five life-saving cups of coffee of your life.

1. Where to Find America’s Best Coffee Bars 
From Oakland to New York to New Orleans, here are the 26 greatest places to get your caffeine fix.

2. Five Crimes Against Coffee 
Blue Bottle Coffee founder James Freeman explains how to bypass the five worst mistakes people make when brewing coffee.

3. How to Become a Coffee Geek 
The ultimate primer for finding your ideal cup of coffee.

4. Nine Ways to Up Your Coffee Game 
How to get the most out of buying, using and storing locally roasted beans.

5. Multi-Task While Drinking Great Coffee 
Here are 16 great hybrid coffee shops where you can get your bike tuned, work through some yoga poses and more.

