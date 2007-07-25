The Best Way to Bake a Clam

Our August issue features one of those luscious, dreamy stories that helps you escape the workaday grind like nothing else. This one’s by extraordinary writer Sarah Lydon, about a Nantucket clambake hosted by her sister and soon-to-be-brother-in-law, Amanda Lydon and Gabriel Frasca, the supertalented chefs of Nantucket’s Straight Wharf Restaurant.



While they serve a fantastic stripped-down version at their restaurant, the chefs had never actually attempted a real clambake on the beach before. But they had so much fun, they vowed to turn it into an annual Straight Wharf tradition, clambaking every fall to celebrate the completion of their summer season. As loyal New Englanders, they time the winter close of their restaurant to the schedule of those other Massachusetts talents, the Red Sox: “When the Sox are done, we’re done,” Lydon says. While the good folks of Straight Wharf may be waiting until late October, when the Sox have (hopefully) won another World Series, you don’t have to. For the greatest clambake how-to ever, click here.

