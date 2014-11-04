The Best Uses for Persian-Style Yogurt

Homa Dashtaki of The White Moustache in Brooklyn sells her firm, tangy, spectacularly delicious Persian-style yogurt in eight flavors, including date and quince. But she prefers it plain, both to use as a festive holiday dip, but also in authentic, savory preparations like these.



1. Moosir.

A savory shallot yogurt with diced leopoldia shallots and salt. She drenches a bowl of potato chips with it for the ultimate snack food. While the chips are still crunchy, it’s a great nacho-like experience. But it's even better when the yogurt has soaked through.



2. Basmati long grain rice with yogurt.

This is the go-to comfort food in her household, simply seasoned with salt and pepper. The starchy rice gets nicely coated by the tangy cool yogurt, giving it a surprising robustness and warmth.



3. All-purpose condiment.

Yogurt mixed with dill, cucumbers, salt and pepper. A perfect condiment for meats or just spread on pita or lavash.



4. Marinade.

Homa marinates chicken in her yogurt. The calcium and probiotics make for an insanely juicy bird.

Related: Tasty Snacks

Fantastic Party Dips

Amazing Roast Chicken Recipes