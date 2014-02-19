The Best Thing Since Sliced Bread is Beer Made with Bread

After a night on the line, most chefs have a go-to drink, from cheap beer to a house bartender's expert cocktail. Here, star chefs reveal their favorite drinks.

Expert bread baker Chad Robertson loves bread so much, he even drinks it. The Biere de Tartine made by Linden Street Brewery in Oakland uses Tartine Bakery’s bread starter. “It’s a red lager with tiny bubbles, almost like Champagne bubbles, so it feels creamy on the tongue. It’s lacto-fermented but it’s not supersour,” he says. “It’s kind of toasty, even bready tasting. So it’s complimentary to our foods for obvious reasons.”

Related: The Best Not Too Beer-y Beer

3 Clever Beer Cocktails from TV Star Ty Burrell

10 Dark Beers for People Who Don't Like Dark Beer