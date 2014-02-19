The Best Thing Since Sliced Bread is Beer Made with Bread

Expert bread baker Chad Robertson loves bread so much, he even drinks it.

F&W Editors
February 19, 2014

After a night on the line, most chefs have a go-to drink, from cheap beer to a house bartender's expert cocktail. Here, star chefs reveal their favorite drinks.

Expert bread baker Chad Robertson loves bread so much, he even drinks it. The Biere de Tartine made by Linden Street Brewery in Oakland uses Tartine Bakery’s bread starter. “It’s a red lager with tiny bubbles, almost like Champagne bubbles, so it feels creamy on the tongue. It’s lacto-fermented but it’s not supersour,” he says. “It’s kind of toasty, even bready tasting. So it’s complimentary to our foods for obvious reasons.”

Related: The Best Not Too Beer-y Beer
3 Clever Beer Cocktails from TV Star Ty Burrell
10 Dark Beers for People Who Don't Like Dark Beer

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up