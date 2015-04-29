The Best Road Trips, Restaurants and Recipes From California to Washington

The editors at our sister publication Sunset see the world like we do—food first. Their new book, Eating Up the West Coast by Brigit Binns, makes it clear that a road trip isn’t just about getting from point A to point B. It’s about the tacos, pancakes, chowder and everything else you can eat along the way. The book is divided into four regions—Southern California, Northern California, Oregon and Washington—and includes restaurant recommendations, farm stands, hiking trails and inns in lots of stops across the three states. It also includes 125 recipes from the dives, cafés and restaurants that represent the true flavors of each region, like these fish tacos from The Marshall Store in Marshall, California.

Grilled Fish Tacos with Chile-Lime Slaw and Avocado-Tomatillo Salsa

SERVES 2 to 4 | 35 minutes, plus 1 hour to chill and roast

Slaw

2 1/2 cups shredded red cabbage (about 1/4 of a medium cabbage)

2 1/2 cups shredded green cabbage (about 1/4 of a medium cabbage)

1 cup cilantro, roughly chopped

1/2 jalapeño chile—stemmed, seeded and minced

Juice of 3 large limes

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Avocado-Tomatillo Salsa

1 pound tomatillos, peeled and quartered

1/4 yellow onion, sliced

1 jalapeño chile—stemmed, halved and seeded

1 ripe avocado, pitted and peeled

1 cup cilantro leaves and tender stems

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Fish

1 1/2 teaspoons ground coriander

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 1/2 teaspoons Hungarian sweet paprika

1 pound rock cod fillets, cut into 1 1/2-inch chunks

1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 teaspoons canola or vegetable oil

Eight 6-inch corn tortillas, homemade or purchased

1 shallot, finely chopped

1 jalapeño chile—stemmed, seeded and minced

Cilantro leaves, for garnish

Lime wedges

1. Make the slaw: In a bowl, toss together all the ingredients. Chill for at least 30 minutes and up to 2 hours, tossing occasionally.

2. Make the salsa: Preheat the oven to 425°. In a small roasting pan, toss the tomatillos, onion and jalapeño together. Roast until browned in places and tender, about 25 minutes. Cool to room temperature and chill until close to serving time. In a blender, combine the roasted tomatillo mixture, avocado, cilantro, salt and pepper. Blend until smooth. Taste for seasoning.

3. Grill the fish: Prepare a charcoal or gas grill for medium-high heat (about 450°). In a small, dry cast-iron skillet over medium heat, combine and toast the coriander and cumin until aromatic, about 20 seconds; combine with the paprika. Season the fish with salt and pepper and coat with the dry spice rub, distributing it evenly. Brush the cooking grate clean and coat the fish on both sides with canola oil. Place the fish in a fish basket or on an oiled grilling grid on the grill and cook without moving for 2 minutes. Begin turning the fish with a metal spatula in the order added to the grill and cook until firm and golden, about 2 minutes more. Transfer to a platter. (Alternatively, you can cook the fish in an oiled, well-seasoned cast-iron skillet or grill pan over medium-high heat.)

4. Warm the skillet over medium-high heat. Working with 1 tortilla at a time, dip it briefly into a shallow bowl of water. Transfer to the hot skillet and cook until water evaporates from first side and tortilla is browned in places, about 30 seconds. Flip and cook until dry, about 15 seconds more. Wrap the tortillas in a clean kitchen towel to keep warm. Repeat with the remaining tortillas. Flake some fish onto each tortilla, then top with slaw and salsa. Scatter a little shallot and jalapeño over the top, and garnish with cilantro leaves. Serve with lime wedges.

