The Best Reason to Have a Dinner Party

Dinner parties are a great way to get together with friends—and to try out that new recipe from the latest issue of Food & Wine. But starting next week, your next gathering could do something more than just feed you and your guests; it could help feed those in need. On September 16th, FEED, an organization founded by Lauren Bush Lauren that donates meals to families in need, is kicking off FEED Suppers, a new initiative that asks people to host dinner parties that help support FEED’s efforts.

To host your own FEED Supper, sign up on FEED’s website, invite guests and ask each person to donate to FEED instead of bringing a bottle of wine or Tupperware full of cookies. Then, host your party and post pictures of it on Instagram with the hashtag #FEEDsupper.

FEED is hoping to get 1 million meals donated by World Food Day (October 16), so start hosting!

Related: Easy Dinner Party Recipes

Coolest Crowdfunded Food Projects

Terrific Party Dips