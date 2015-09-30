Best Pizzas to Make This Fall

When you think fall, pizza isn’t the first food to come to mind. But it’s a terrific vehicle for delicious autumnal produce. (Bonus #ThisIsFall points if you make it in a wood-fired oven!) Here, seven delicious pizzas to make this fall.

1. Sweet Potato, Balsamic Onion and Soppressata Pizza

This pizza is topped with creamy mashed sweet potatoes instead of tomato sauce.

2. Portobello-Mushroom and Red-Pepper Pizza

Depending on the size of appetites around your house, this substantial pizza with its meaty portobello mushrooms serves two very hungry people or four if it’s accompanied by a big salad.

3. Gorgonzola, Fig and Pancetta Pizza

This pizza packs a punch with lots of sweet and savory flavors.

4. Savoy Cabbage–and-Sunchoke Pizzas

Buttery braised cabbage, pureed sunchokes, crisp pan-fried sunchokes and gooey Emmental cheese come together on this deliciously different pizza.

5. Squash and Potato Pizzas

Slices of summer’s last squash and fall’s first potatoes drizzled with a peppery Tuscan-style olive oil make an incredible topping for this thin-crust pizza.

6. Mushroom-and–Goat Cheese Béchamel Pizzas

To give these individual pizzas an extra-luxe topping, Andres Barrera makes a velvety béchamel sauce with goat cheese and freshly grated nutmeg, then adds dollops of sautéed mushrooms.

7. Apple Pizza

This dessert pizza is topped with sugared apple slices.

