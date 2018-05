If you think that one oil is as good as another when it comes to grilling steak, you’re wrong. In this video from this year’s Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, chef and steak sensei Tim Love reveals the best oil to use for grilling meats and why you should never, ever use olive oil—especially the good stuff.

