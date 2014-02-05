The Best Not-Too-Beer-y Beer

Chef Amy Tornquist of Watts Grocery in Durham, North Carolina only drinks about six beers a year, so she makes them count.

F&W Editors
February 05, 2014

After a night on the line, most chefs have a go-to drink, from cheap beer to a house bartender's expert cocktail. Here, star chefs reveal their favorite drinks.

Chef Amy Tornquist of Watts Grocery in Durham, North Carolina only drinks about six beers a year, so she makes them count. “Right now I’m enjoying Endless River Kolsch from Mother Earth Brewing,” she says. “It’s delicious. I don’t know anything about beer, so I can just tell you inelegantly what I like about it: It’s beer-y but not too hoppy or watery. It’s got some tartness. And it’s not one of those super-high-octane beers that make me feel wasted after just one.”

