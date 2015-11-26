Best New Spinach Salad Recipes

Red Wine–Dijon Vinaigrette

Total: 15 min; Makes 3/4 cup

In a small saucepan, bring 1/2 cup dry red wine to a simmer. Cook over moderate heat until reduced to 2 tablespoons, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl to cool. Whisk in 1/4 cup red wine vinegar and 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard. Whisking constantly, slowly drizzle in 1/4 cup grapeseed or canola oil until well emulsified. Season with salt and pepper.

FARRO + MARINATED ARTICHOKES + OLIVES

© Nicole Franzen

HARICOTS VERTS + CRAB + AVOCADO

© Nicole Franzen

ORANGE + RADISHES + GOAT CHEESE

© Nicole Franzen

CHICKPEAS + GOLDEN RAISINS + PINE NUTS