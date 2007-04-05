Best New Jerk Sauce from a Best New Chef

Since we're in Best New Chef mode—we had our giant party announcing the '07 winners last night at 7 World Trade Center—I thought I'd write about BNC '04 Bradford Thompson and his amazing jerk sauce, which we'll be mentioning in the News & Notes section of our June Grilling issue.

Besides having the kind of heat that makes you simultaneously tear up and crave more, Jule's Gourmet Jerk Marinade also has an exceptionally sweet story. Brad's Jamaican mother-in-law, Violet "Jule" Brown, had always wanted to bottle her jerk sauce, but passed away from cancer before doing so. In her honor, Brad spent six months testing batch after batch until his wife and brother-in-law agreed on one that most resembled their mom's. You can find it at Julesgourmetjerk.com; a portion of sales will benefit cancer research.