Best New Cocktail Snacks

Restaurants are making space on menus for a new category of pre-first-course starters—the salty, crunchy, pickly snacks customers want with cocktails. Martha Wiggins, the chef at Sylvain in New Orleans, contributes to the genre with these recipes.
1. Chile-Toasted Marcona Almonds
These spicy, garlicky almonds are the perfect cocktail party snack.
2. Popcorn with Sesame-Glazed Pistachios
Mixing popcorn with glazed pistachios creates a sweet-salty snack that's fantastic with cocktails.
3. Marinated Olives With Orange
Olives marinated in citrus juice, garlic and spicy crushed red pepper become a sensational cocktail-party snack.
4. Spiced Pickled Beets
These addictive pickled beets get flavor from cinnamon, bay leaves, allspice and cloves.