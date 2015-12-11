Best New Cocktail Snacks

© John Kernick

Restaurants are making space on menus  for a new category of pre-first-course starters—the salty, crunchy, pickly snacks customers want with cocktails. Martha Wiggins, the chef at Sylvain in New Orleans, contributes to the genre with these recipes.

Kate Heddings
December 11, 2015

1. Chile-Toasted Marcona Almonds 
These spicy, garlicky almonds are the perfect cocktail party snack.

© John Kernick

2. Popcorn with Sesame-Glazed Pistachios 
Mixing popcorn with glazed pistachios creates a sweet-salty snack that's fantastic with cocktails.

© John Kernick

3. Marinated Olives With Orange 
Olives marinated in citrus juice, garlic and spicy crushed red pepper become a sensational cocktail-party snack.

© John Kernick

4. Spiced Pickled Beets 
These addictive pickled beets get flavor from cinnamon, bay leaves, allspice and cloves.

© John Kernick

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up