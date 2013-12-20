Best New Cocktail Mixers and Bitters of 2013

From hibiscus syrup to a wormwood-infused botanical blend, here are 10 cool and unusual cocktail ingredients.

Altar Restore Herbal Martini: This mixer contains white tea and smoked salt rather than traditional martini ingredients. altarco.com

Quince & Apple Honey Lemon Syrup: This naturally sweetened lemon syrup will add a tart kick to a hot toddy or a Bee’s Knees. $13; quinceandapple.com.

White Whale the Filthy Liar: A landscape architect turned cocktail lover created this lychee-rosemary-clove elixir. $10; clydeoak.com.

Balsam Spirit of Vermouth: Mix this wormwood-infused botanical blend with red wine to create your own custom vermouth. $31; americanstilllife.com.

Morris Kitchen Grenadine: Tart cherry juice adds a surprising edge to this version of the classic pomegranate-based cocktail syrup. $15; morriskitchen.com.

P&H Hibiscus Syrup: The tropical flavor of this ruby-colored mixer was inspired by Mexico’s popular hibiscus drinks. $10; pandhsodaco.com.

Owl’s Brew Coco-Lada: Pineapple, coconut and chai spices give an Indian feel to this black tea–based concoction, brewed in Vermont. $16; theowlsbrew.com.

Cecil & Merl Cherry Bitters: This tart, burgundy-hued alternative to traditional bitters is great in soda, or to add a barely there fruity kick to a Manhattan. $26; cecilandmerl.com.

Miracle Mile Bitters Co. Toasted Pecan Bitters: Perfect for warm holiday cocktails (it would be great mixed with mulled apple cider), the rich, cinnamon-scented bitters also pairs great with dark spirits like whiskey and rum. $25; miraclemilebitters.com.

The Bang Candy Company Ginger Rosemary Syrup: Made in Nashville, this assertively spiced simple syrup works great with dark spirits for a wintery cocktail, but would also be good with gin during the warmer months. $19 (restocking after Christmas); bangcandycompany.com.