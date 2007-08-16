Best New Chef Restaurant Quiz

Ratha Tep
August 16, 2007

Mouthing Off, Interactive Style: Which former Food & Wine Best New Chef will head the kitchen at 10 Downing, the Manhattan spot that 5 Ninth owners Vincent Seufert and Joel Michel will open in November?

Hints:     

-He's based in New York.

-He's currently at a restaurant.

-It's not the same restaurant for which he won the Best New Chef honor.

Keep the guesses coming. Votes will be tallied and published on Monday.

