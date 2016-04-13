Best New Chef Brad Kilgore's 7-Minute Pizza

At Food & Wine, we like to celebrate our Best New Chefs. So this year, in celebration of the announcement of our 2016 class, we threw a few parties. At one of the later night soirees, at WildAir, local heroes Jeremiah Lawrence and Fabian van Hauske brought in some pepperoni pies from Prince Street Pizza to give the out-of-town BNCs a little flavor of New York City.

The Prince Street pizza was thin crusted, crispy, appropriately greasy and delicious. And it reminded BNC Brad Kilgore, whose outstanding avant-garde cooking at Alter in Miami made him BNC, of pizzas he perfected when he was a student on a budget. In fact, it’s one his earliest chef tricks: To make a cheap, frozen pizza taste delicious.

Here’s how Kilgore makes perfect 7-Minute Pizza.

1. Preheat a broiler. Preheat a cookie sheet, preferably a sturdy one, in the oven.

2. Microwave your frozen pizza just until it’s thawed. Kilgore is partial to Totino’s Party Pizza.

3. Slide the pizza onto the hot cookie sheet and broil just until the pizza is crisp on the bottom and molten on top.

4. Serve as is, or be fancy and top with cured meat, chopped garlic or any kind of cool cheese that you have hanging around.