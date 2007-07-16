Best New Chef to Be Next Iron Chef?

Nick Fauchald
July 16, 2007

When I was dining at El Bizcocho in San Diego a couple of weeks back, chef Gavin Kaysen mentioned that there was a camera crew in his kitchen, but he couldn’t tell me why. Now I know: Kaysen, a 2007 Best New Chef, is one of eight chefs competing—in their own Food Network reality show, of course—to be the next Iron Chef. What’s more, Kaysen will be joined by three other Best New Chefs: Traci Des Jardins (1995), Michael Symon (1998) and John Besh (1999). I’ve made my pick—but I’ll have to wait until October (when the show premieres) to see if I’m right.

