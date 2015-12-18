Best Late Night Dessert Toasts

Avocado toasts have become an everyday essential—and have inspired pastry chefs to invent a sweet variation. The ones here are by William Werner of San Francisco’s Craftsman and Wolves.
Coffee-Caramel-Jam Toasts
Instead of using a fruit jam, Werner spreads a rich, thick and silky coffee-caramel jam over toasts to make an elegant dessert.
Lemon Curd Toasts With Coconut
Olive oil and cocoa butter make this lemony curd extraordinarily creamy and luscious. Spread on baguette toasts, it becomes a fantastic dessert
Yuzu Kosho
Cashew Butter Toasts
Spread on pumpernickel bread toasts, cashew butter spiked with citrusy red yuzu kosho becomes a delicious treat.
Whipped Vanilla Ganache Toasts With Pear And Pomegranate
Whipping a rich and delicious white chocolate ganache makes it light and fluffy. Spread on toasted pain de mie bread.