Best Late Night Dessert Toasts

Coffee-Caramel-Jam Toasts

Instead of using a fruit jam, Werner spreads a rich, thick and silky coffee-caramel jam over toasts to make an elegant dessert.

Lemon Curd Toasts With Coconut

Olive oil and cocoa butter make this lemony curd extraordinarily creamy and luscious. Spread on baguette toasts, it becomes a fantastic dessert

Yuzu Kosho Cashew Butter Toasts

Spread on pumpernickel bread toasts, cashew butter spiked with citrusy red yuzu kosho becomes a delicious treat.

Whipped Vanilla Ganache Toasts With Pear And Pomegranate

Whipping a rich and delicious white chocolate ganache makes it light and fluffy. Spread on toasted pain de mie bread.