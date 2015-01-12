For the Best Hash Browns of Your Life, Use a Waffle Iron

There’s nothing better than super-crispy hash browns for brunch. But attaining that perfect, even crust while keeping the center of the potatoes tender isn’t easy—until now. 

F&W Editors
January 12, 2015

There’s nothing better than super-crispy hash browns for brunch. But attaining that perfect, even crust while keeping the center of the potatoes tender isn’t easy—until now. Because F&W Test Kitchen genius Justin Chapple has an easy shortcut. Watch the video above to see how to make the best hash browns of your life with a waffle iron.

For more great cooking tricks and tips, watch all of F&W’s Mad Genius Tips videos.

Related: 31 Great Brunch Recipes
Best Brunch Cities in the U.S.
20 Potato Side Dishes

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up