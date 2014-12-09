The Best Goat Curry North of the Caribbean

You might not expect to get really good West Indian goat curry in Bloomington, Indiana, but at Farm Bloomington that’s exactly what chef Daniel Orr is making. Inspired by the time he spent in Anguilla cooking at the CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa, Orr first marinates the goat in a jerk rub, then cooks it in “goat water.” “It’s not a typical creamy yellow sauce,” he says. “It’s a spicy but fairly thin curry stew, with a little coconut milk added at the end.” Orr serves the dish over Indiana University’s spring break. “We play reggae music all week and serve great rum cocktails and Caribbean-inspired dishes like the goat and flaming bananas with rum, so people who can’t get away for vacation can come have a great Caribbean vacation with us.”

