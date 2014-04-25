Is the Best Gluten-Free Flour Made from Beans?

Throughout Gluten-Free Week at Food & Wine, we featured great alternative flours for gluten-free baking including oat flour, almond flour and kinako. Erin McKenna, the owner of the hit vegan and gluten-free bakery BabyCakes NYC, introduced us to yet another type of gluten-free flour: Bob’s Red Mill Garbanzo & Fava Flour. “It’s one of my favorite gluten-free flours,” McKenna says. “It’s highly effective in giving baked goods a nice rise and a light crumb. Because the taste can be strong for some recipes, you can mix it with rice flour for a more delicate flavor.” The savory flour would be perfect in gluten-free pizza.

