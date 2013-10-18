The Best Drinking Buddies are Cats and Penguins

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let F&W do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Penguin Bars: Everyone knows about Japan’s cat cafes where cat-less people go to drink tea and cuddle kittens, but penguin bars are news to us. There are at least four penguin bars in Japan, which feature food, drinks and penguins who frolic, swim, eat fish and class up the place with their permanent black tie attire. During the greatest happy hour ever, patrons can feed the penguins.

Twins-Only Restaurant: A Moscow restaurant is attempting to entice diners by hiring only identical twins. Each pair works in matching outfits and serves customers at the same time. The concept was inspired by The Kingdom of Crooked Mirrors, the owner’s favorite childhood movie in which a girl travels to a parallel world and finds her twin. Customers are expected to tip twice the usual amount for the privilege of being served by twins.

Cat Wine: Being a cat is hard work. You have to nap. You have to bat at imaginary creatures. You have to nap, again. That’s why B&H Lifes is now making Nyan Nyan Nouveau, a wine for cats. While the drink is non-alcoholic, it is made from Cabernet grapes and does contain some catnip.

Chowder Popsicles: A Japanese company recently released a new flavor of popsicle: vegetable chowder. This isn’t the company’s first foray into savory ice pops. They previously sold a corn-potage pop, which was so successful that the company couldn’t keep up with the demand.

Unicorn Cake: They said it only existed in myth. But behold, the unicorn cake! Made by baker Emma Thomas (a.k.a. Miss Cakehead), the “life-sized” unicorn is made of rainbow-hued layer cake. The entire mystical creature was consumed by lucky Londoners during National Baking Week.

