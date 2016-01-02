The Best DIY Detox Juices

Whether you've resolved to get healthier or just want to atone for indulgence on New Year’s Eve, these recipes will come in handy.

1. Cilantro-Celery Juice Punch

This bright green blend gets its zippy, herby taste from an entire bunch of cilantro.

2. Fresh Apple-Celery Juice with Ginger and Parsley

Sweet and tangy, this blend is super-refreshing.

3. Boxer’s Beet Juice with Horseradish

This intense savory juice gets a bracing pungency from freshly grated horseradish.

4. Pineapple-Mango Juice

This tropical fruit drink combines fresh pineapple and mango juice with spicy ginger.

5. The Radiant Glow

Sweet beets, spicy ginger, refreshing cucumber and hearty kale come together in this ultra-good-for-you drink.