The Best DIY Detox Juices

It's easy to get your juice fix at home (and way less expensive than a trip to your local juicery).

F&W Editors
January 02, 2016

Whether you've resolved to get healthier or just want to atone for indulgence on New Year’s Eve, these recipes will come in handy.

1. Cilantro-Celery Juice Punch 
This bright green blend gets its zippy, herby taste from an entire bunch of cilantro.

2. Fresh Apple-Celery Juice with Ginger and Parsley 
Sweet and tangy, this blend is super-refreshing.

3. Boxer’s Beet Juice with Horseradish 
This intense savory juice gets a bracing pungency from freshly grated horseradish.

4. Pineapple-Mango Juice 
This tropical fruit drink combines fresh pineapple and mango juice with spicy ginger.

5. The Radiant Glow 
Sweet beets, spicy ginger, refreshing cucumber and hearty kale come together in this ultra-good-for-you drink.

