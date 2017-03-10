Best Corned Beef Recipes for St. Patrick's Day Dinner

Stock up on Guinness and lay out all your best green clothing, St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner! This year, make your St. Paddy’s extra delicious with a classic Irish-American staple: corned beef. Here, the best ways to eat the salty, tender meat from a traditional meat and potatoes meal to an unorthodox Irish Reuben.

This old-school dish is easy to make, but does require some patience.

These sandwiches are a whimsical take on the classic Jewish deli sandwich, made Irish with the addition of a warm potato salad.

In this meaty take on Irish Boxty (potato pancakes), the patties are mixed with shredded corned beef.

This classic Irish-American dish gets simplified in the slow cooker.

It’s a holiday so let the slow cooker do the work!

In this version of the hearty classic, the meat and vegetables are cooked in a savory beer broth.

F&W's Justin Chapple braises corned beef in pale ale until it’s tender. He serves the beef alongside a bright and refreshing potato salad with cabbage.



