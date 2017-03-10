Best Corned Beef Recipes for St. Patrick's Day Dinner

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with delicious corned beef.
Stock up on Guinness and lay out all your best green clothing, St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner! This year, make your St. Paddy’s extra delicious with a classic Irish-American staple: corned beef. Here, the best ways to eat the salty, tender meat from a traditional meat and potatoes meal to an unorthodox Irish Reuben.
1. Corned Beef and Cabbage
This old-school dish is easy to make, but does require some patience.
2. Irish Reubens
These sandwiches are a whimsical take on the classic Jewish deli sandwich, made Irish with the addition of a warm potato salad.
3. Irish Potato and Corned Beef Cakes
In this meaty take on Irish Boxty (potato pancakes), the patties are mixed with shredded corned beef.
4. Slow Cooker Corned Beef with Cabbage, Carrots and Potatoes
It’s a holiday so let the slow cooker do the work!
5. Beer-Braised Corned Beef Dinner
In this version of the hearty classic, the meat and vegetables are cooked in a savory beer broth.
6. Corned Beef with Pickled Cabbage and Potato Salad
F&W's Justin Chapple braises corned beef in pale ale until it’s tender. He serves the beef alongside a bright and refreshing potato salad with cabbage.
