The Best Cocktail for Vermouth Lovers

After a night on the line, most chefs have a go-to drink, from cheap beer to a house bartender’s expert cocktail. Here, star chefs reveal their favorite drinks.

Now that people are discovering the pleasures of drinking really good vermouth on the rocks, it’s time to introduce drinkers to a true vermouth lover’s cocktail: the Moitié-moitié. “It’s French for half-and-half,” says French-Canadian chef Hugue Dufour of New York City’s M. Wells Dinette and M. Wells Steakhouse. “It’s half sweet vermouth, half dry vermouth, on the rocks. My wife, Sarah Obraitis, and I used to drink it all the time when we first met.”

Related: Drink Like the Spanish, Drink Vermouth

In Praise of Vermouth

Best Cocktail Bars in the U.S.