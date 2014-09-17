The Best Cherry for a Manhattan

After a night on the line, most chefs have a go-to drink, from cheap beer to a house bartender’s expert cocktail. Here, star chefs reveal their favorite drinks.

On his day off, chef Matt Jennings of Boston’s upcoming Townsman likes to sit down with a Manhattan. “Shaken for as long and as hard as it can be, and poured into the coldest glass available,” he says. While the bourbon is important (he likes Blanton’s), the most integral part of Jennings’s Manhattan is the garnish. Instead of the typical maraschino, Jennings opts for Griottines cherries. “They’re made in France with Oblacinska Morello cherries grown and hand-harvested in the Balkans,” Jennings says. “They have an almost candied texture to them. They’re delicious, but they’re intense, so one in the bottom is enough.”

