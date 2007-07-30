Best Chef-Run Blogs

At a recent press lunch, three diners (out of a table of six) whipped out their digital cameras to take snapshots of their food before diving in. Each had the same excuse: It was for their blog. While I'm all for food writers (ahem) and avid diners blogging, I'm more interested in learning what chefs have to say. Here, a list of excellent chef-run blogs:



Ping Island Strike by Sean Brock at McCrady's in Charleston, South Carolina. Where you're just as likely to find pictures of dishes made with methylcellulose as you are to find ones of Sean's tomato garden.



Ideas in Food by H. Alexander Talbot and Aki Kamozawa, formerly at Keyah Grande in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. An insidery view on the thought processes behind the dishes created by these husband-and-wife chefs. A recent post even has a shot of their notes and diagrams—in pencil.



Spring by Daniel Rose at Spring in Paris. In my favorite posting, from November 23, 2006, Daniel recounts how he confided to a Michelin Guide critic dining incognito that he thought the two diners sitting next to him were critics—and subsequently invited him into his kitchen for company.



