Best Brunch Recipes of 2015

Brunch certainly isn't just about eggs anymore. It's become a multi-culti anything-goes meal that's as much about savory as it is about sweet. Here are ten of our favorite recipes of the year—from corn muffins and almond cakes to a wacky Japanese-style pancake and new stacked spin on a Mexican classic.

These scones are light and lemony with just the right sweetness and herbal nuance. Unlinke most scones, which are triangular or square, the dough is rolled into a log and sliced before baking.

This supersimple way to make almond cake is ideal for brunch because it’s great-looking and sweet enough to serve on its own, but it’s a perfect accompaniment to any fresh or roasted fruit you may be serving. It also just happens to be gluten free.

This tart is dangerously good and the perfect stand-in for a quiche (without the eggs). It has all of the deliciousness of the best croque-monsieur you’ve ever had, tucked into a luscious, buttery puff pastry packet. It’s best served with a salad on the side and followed by a leisurely stroll or a nap.

© Con Poulos

Chilaquiles is a hearty Mexican dish that usually involves fried tortilla triangles simmered in salsa. This version starts with storebought whole tostadas that are slathered with tomatillo and jalapeño salsa and topped with fried eggs. To round out the party, serve these with pan-seared Mexican chorizo sausages and sangritas or margaritas.

We love our corn fresh, but it’s also a delicious and handy ingredient for baking. Here, F&W’s Justin Chapple keeps his corn muffins light and moist by using buttermilk in the batter. With a swipe of sweet honey mascarpone, these muffins make a wonderful, indulgent breakfast or a perfect Southern dinner side. Nicole Franzen

Buttermilk keeps these quick-to-make muffins moist and springy. They’re especially good with raspberry jam in addition to the honey mascarpone.

Chef Ana Sortun is a vegetable genius. Her superfast, Middle Eastern–style omelettes are a delicious mix of escarole and feta that's been seasoned with scallion and jalapeño. You can serve them flat or roll them up and tuck them into a bun for a dreamy egg sandwich.

This fantastic soufflé is one of the stars of the brunch menu at Chef’s Club by Food & Wine in New York City.

© Con Poulos

Most smoked fish dips rely on cream cheese as a base, which can be slightly gluey. This one is made with labneh, which resembles thick yogurt but is richer and has a lightness to it. Slather this on fresh bagels or toasted challah, or serve it on top of avocado toast with a slice of tomato for an awesome brunch sandwich.

© Nicole Franzen

What better way to enjoy your eggs than on a pizza, with hearty greens. This great pizza features a newish green called spigarello, which resembles broccoli leaves. If you can’t find it, you can use any kind of kale in its place, or another hearty green if you prefer.

© John Kernick

This oversize version of the classic savory Japanese pancake is packed with chewy udon noodles and topped with a fried egg.