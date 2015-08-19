The Best Bread for Grilled Cheese

When you’re making a gooey, stuffed grilled cheese pocket (like the one in this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips), you need a soft, pliable white bread. But when you’re making a sophisticated, complex, grown-up grilled cheese, you need something a little sturdier. Here, the best breads for grilled cheese sandwiches.

Pullman Bread

A crustier step up from basic white bread but still soft and airy, Pullman bread is a great gateway bread for those looking to make a more artisanal sandwich. To upgrade it, try sprinkling slices with extra cheese before grilling the sandwich for a super-crisp, cheesy crust.

Multigrain

Give your gooey, cheesy sandwich the illusion of healthiness by making it with hearty multigrain. The rich, grain-studded bread can stand up to lots of flavors. Try it with a mix of Manchego, smoked cheddar and Gouda.

Sourdough

Tangy, crusty sourdough is the ultimate grown-up grilled cheese bread. Try it with pungent Époisses and pepper jelly.

English Muffins

Perfect for a handheld meal on the go, English muffins are underused when it comes to grilled cheese sandwiches. The nooks and crannies are especially great when it comes to ultra-melty soft cheeses like triple-crème or brie.

Ciabatta

Spongy with a firm but forgiving crust, this Italian white bread is best cut into thick slices for a hearty, filling sandwich. We like it topped with Manchego, apple slices and chunky parsley-walnut spread.

Pumpernickel

Dark, malty pumpernickel is a fantastic foil for bright flavors like the mango chutney in these grilled ham and cheddar sandwiches.

Related: Gooey Grilled Cheese Recipes

How to Make Bread

Fantastic Vegetarian Sandwiches

More Tasty Sandwiches