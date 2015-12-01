Best Bottles to Buy to Make Mulled Wine

If you're throwing a party this winter, one of the best drinks you can serve is a big batch of mulled wine. Spicy and warm, it's a cozy and not too difficult option. In this video, our sister brand My Recipes shows you how to make it with just five ingredients.



Here, recommendations for what kind of wine you should use.

Zinfandel. Rich and jammy Zinfandel is a terrific, bold choice for a winter-spiced mulled wine like this one.

Gamay. A light-bodied wine like Gamay is great in this extra-zesty, citrusy version of the hot cocktail.

Pinot Noir. If you want to make a classic, pared-down take on mulled wine, opt for bright and fruity Pinot Noir.

Pinot Grigio and Dry Rosé. It may seem unorthodox, but chef Marcus Samuelsson uses a mix of the two wines in his version of Glögg, the classic Swedish mulled wine.