The Best Beer to Drink When You’re Sweaty and Hot

After a night on the line, most chefs have a go-to drink, from cheap beer to a house bartender’s expert cocktail. Here, star chefs reveal their favorite drinks.

Chef Jeremiah Bacon of the Macintosh in Charleston, South Carolina, loves the local Westbrook Brewery. His favorite offering is White Thai, a take on a Belgian witbier flavored with fresh lemongrass, ginger and Sorachi Ace hops. “Back in the day I used to drink dark beers,” Bacon says. “These days, after the service when you’re sweating and it’s hot, it’s nicer to have something crisp, lighter in alcohol and lighter-bodied. It’s very flavorful, almost like a saison.”

Beer for Rocket Scientists

A Chef’s Birth Beer