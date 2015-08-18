The Best Bars For a New Orleans Cocktail Crawl

In our September Travel issue F&W, readers voted New Orleans the best city for a cocktail crawl. So we turned to Jeff "Beachbum" Berry to find the best places in town for a well-made drink. The rum guru and tiki scholar recently opened Beachbum Berry's Latitude 29, where he serves lesser-known vintage tropical drinks as well as modern innovations. 321 N. Peters St.; latitude29nola.com.

Here, a list of Jeff Berry's top five bars for a perfect New Orleans cocktail crawl:

Three Muses

"This tiny jazz club has a bar headed by Kimberly Patton-Bragg, a veteran of Danny Meyer's New York City restaurants. It's probably the only place in town to hear live music and get a great craft cocktail. The Spaghetti Western rye drink is amazing." 536 Frenchmen St.; 3musesnola.com.

Loa

"Like some sort of Delta druid squeezing cocktails from a sorcerer's stone, Alan Walter creates syrups and tinctures from arcane ingredients like the Spanish moss and pandanus leaves he gathers in the Louisiana wilderness." 221 Camp St.; ihhotel.com.

French 75

"Chris Hannah knows every drink under the sun. He can make you anything you want, plus things you never knew you wanted. Afterward, visit the Mardi Gras museum upstairs, which no one knows about. It's full of old Mardi Gras costumes and photos." 813 Bienville St.; arnaudsrestaurant.com.

Broussard's

"There's only one reason I go here: Paul Gustings. He's a local legend with an international reputation, and the consummate old-school New Orleans bartender. He's been around forever. Ask him for his punch specialties, which he keeps hidden in decanters under the counter, especially the Swedish Punsch, English Milk Punch and Nuremberg Punch — white or red." 819 Conti St.; broussards.com.

Cane & Table

"Proprietor Nick Detrich is giving tropical rum drinks a very interesting bitter edge. He's known for a cocktail called Boss Colada. It's not slushy at all. He uses Bäska Snaps, a bitter, Malört-like Scandinavian liqueur. He also serves a fantastic twist on the Manhattan with banana liqueur." 1113 Decatur St.; caneandtablenola.com.

