I have a bad summer cold. What this means for me is that I crave juicy, sweet-tart berries, but I want them oozing and hot and soft, baked into puddings or cobblers. So last night, inspired by the gorgeous berries I picked up over the weekend, I pulled together the easiest, freshest cobbler I could, inspired by a recipe for Blueberry Rolypoly in the book True Blueberry, by Linda Dannenberg. I then proceeded to shamelessly wolf down more than half of it. Who says chicken soup is the best cure? And do I feel better this morning? Why, yes I do, thank you very much.

Fresh Berry Cobbler

Filling:

4 cups mixed berries (I used blackberries, blueberries and sliced strawberries)

1/3 cup sugar

Zest of half a lemon

Topping:

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons chilled unsalted butter, cut into cubes

1/3 cup milk

Sugar, for sprinkling



1. Preheat the oven to 400°. In a small baking dish, gently toss the berries with the sugar and lemon zest. Bake for 15 minutes, until just starting to soften.

2. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, sift the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Cut in the butter with a fork until the dry ingredients are sandy in texture. Add the milk and stir just until a dough forms. Dollop the dough over the berries and sprinkle the dough lightly with sugar. Bake for 30 minutes, until the biscuits are lightly browned and the filling is bubbling. Serve warm or at room temperature (note: this was equally delicious for breakfast the next day).

