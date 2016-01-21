Bernie Sanders Was Paleo ‘Before Paleo Was a Thing’

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is not exactly known for his cutting-edge style choices, but according to a recent profile in People Magazine, he is a trendsetter when it comes to the paleo diet.

"He was Paleo before Paleo was a thing," said Carina Driscoll, his wife's daughter from a previous marriage, in the interview with People. According to the magazine, Sanders primarily eats vegetables and meat, which does in fact jibe with the general Paleo lifestyle. (There is some controversy surrounding what, exactly, characterizes a truly paleo diet—the basic idea is that you can only eat foods to which people in the Paleolithic age had access—but most people agree that animal protein and most vegetables qualify.)

Less than two weeks before the Iowa Caucuses, the 74-year-old candidate is aggressively campaigning against his opponent, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, in early voting states like Iowa and New Hampshire. The People article appears to be an effort to humanize the longtime Vermont senator, including nuggets about his wardrobe ("If Bernie has seven sweaters, that's three too many for him," according to his wife, Jane Sanders), his nickname ("Bernster," to his son), and his apparent fondness for decrepit vehicles ("If they still sold cars with manual locks and windows, that's what Bernie would have," per Jane Sanders).