Benu Plates 1,080 Dishes to Serve 60 People Every Night

F&W Editors
March 10, 2015

Every night at San Francisco’s Benu, chefs plate 1,080 dishes and serve 200 lobster soup dumplings. In this video from Chefs Feed, Benu chef Corey Lee reveals more insane stats behind one night of service at the incredible restaurant.

