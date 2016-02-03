Ben & Jerry’s Debuts Dairy-Free Ice Cream

Ben & Jerry's is launching its first-ever line of non-dairy ice creams. Made with almond milk for that creamy ice-cream-like mouthfeel, the four new flavors include dairy-free takes on two classics, Chocolate Fudge Brownie and Chunky Monkey, as well as two totally new flavors: Coffee Caramel Fudge and P.B. & Cookies. If you can't wait for them to hit the shelves sometime in mid- to late-February, try making your own frozen dairy-free treats with these fantastic recipes:

Coconut milk stars in this excellent dairy-free ice cream.

Using just a handful of ingredients, these pops are something to crave as the weather warms up. © Emma Galloway

These easy pops require just five ingredients.

Try these amazing ice cream sandwiches with your favorite dairy-free ice cream.

Cinnamon, nutmeg and fresh ginger flavor this easy dessert.

Star chef Emeril Lagasse's refreshing, healthy granita is made with natural-style apple juice, which is high in vitamin C and antioxidants.