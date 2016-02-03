Ben & Jerry’s Debuts Dairy-Free Ice Cream

2016 is the year to surrender to vegan cheese. And now, ice cream. 

Ben & Jerry's is launching its first-ever line of non-dairy ice creams. Made with almond milk for that creamy ice-cream-like mouthfeel, the four new flavors include dairy-free takes on two classics, Chocolate Fudge Brownie and Chunky Monkey, as well as two totally new flavors: Coffee Caramel Fudge and P.B. & Cookies. If you can't wait for them to hit the shelves sometime in mid- to late-February, try making your own frozen dairy-free treats with these fantastic recipes:

1. Roman's Dairy-Free Chocolate-Coconut Ice Cream

Coconut milk stars in this excellent dairy-free ice cream. 

2. Raspberry, Lime and Toasted Coconut Pops

Using just a handful of ingredients, these pops are something to crave as the weather warms up.

© Emma Galloway

These easy pops require just five ingredients. 

3. Gluten-Free Gingersnap Ice Cream Sandwiches

Try these amazing ice cream sandwiches with your favorite dairy-free ice cream.

4. Spiced Butternut Squash Sorbet

Cinnamon, nutmeg and fresh ginger flavor this easy dessert.

5. Apple Pie Granita

Star chef Emeril Lagasse's refreshing, healthy granita is made with natural-style apple juice, which is high in vitamin C and antioxidants.

