Behind the Barneys Foodie Holiday Windows with Simon Doonan

© kate krader

Simon Doonan: In Charge of Food Splattering for Barneys Foodie Holiday Windows.It’s official: The Foodie Holidays are here. Well, almost. The windows at Barneys New York are, as we write this, just a few hours from completion. Which means that right now, the Bad Boys window — an amazing tableau that includes likenesses of Tony Bourdain at one end of the table, Bobby Flay on top of it and Guy Fieri underneath it — isn’t quite finished. By the end of the day, says Barneys creative director, Simon Doonan, the food fight will be complete and “food” will be strewn on the inside of Barney’s Madison Avenue window. Plates of fake scrambled eggs queued up at the bottom of the window, waiting to be splattered.



And here’s what else the newly fledged food lover Doonan had to say about his holiday windows. “For our customers, celebrity chefs are the celebrities. They’re not interested in Lindsay Lohan’s latest tribulations. They’re foodies and the culture is now foodie. I’ve started going to chef events and they’re so much more hedonistic and wild than the average fashion event.” (I want to know what chef events he’s going to.) Doonan, who credits South Beach Wine & Food Festival’s founder Lee Brian Schrager with bringing on his love for food, and Illy Coffee for helping make the windows happen and keeping his staff caffeinated enough to keep working, continues. “I love the irreverence of my new foodie friends. Now come back later when the food is adhered to the glass; I promise it will be chaotic.”