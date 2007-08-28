Beginning of a Sloe Gin Fizzle, Question Mark Removed

Kristin Donnelly
August 28, 2007

A couple of weeks ago, I lamented the fact that Plymouth, the U.K.-based gin brand, made a fantastic sloe gin but had no plans to bring it to the U.S. I just received word from Plymouth that the company’s plans have changed. Next April, the sweet-tart, sloe berry–infused spirit will be making its first appearance on U.S. soil. Mixologists, start your shakers.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up