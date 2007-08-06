Beer on The View

Well, TV craziness being what it is, my segment on pairing beer and food on The View ran today rather than on next Monday, when I was told it was going to run. Oh, the despair! But such is life. In any case, in the chaos of trying to chat coherently (and informatively!) with Barbara Walters, Joy Behar and Jonathan Faulhaber (the producer they dragooned as stand-in beer-taster) in front of an audience of crazed Marc Anthony fans, I left out the names of the few of the beers we tried. If anyone's curious, it was a slightly different lineup than the Today show bit on the same topic; these are the general pairing rules we covered. Or sort of covered. If you've seen The View before, you know what I mean...



• General rule of thumb—think of ales and lagers as being like red wines and white wines when it comes to food matching: Sierra Nevada Pale Ale, Sam Smith's Nut Brown Ale, Old Speckled Hen, Brooklyn Brewery Lager, Sam Adams Boston Lager

• Try India pale ales with fried foods: Lagunitas Maximus IPA, Harpoon IPA

• Try light, crisp lagers with spicy foods: Dos Equis Special Lager, Yuengling Lager



• Try stouts and bocks with grilled foods: Shiner Bock, Guinness

• Try the ultimate dessert beer with chocolate, assuming you can find (and afford) a bottle: Sam Adams Utopias

I couldn't sneak in as many craft beers this time as I did for the Today Show—the mandate for the day was "available everywhere in vast amounts." But I did get a couple of favorites through the net, including the Sam Smith's Nut Brown and the Lagunitas Maximus, which I've written about here. And I got Barbara Walters to sip some beer on air, which I'll take as a personal triumph, since she started the segment stating that she didn't like beer at all. Son, I tell you, if it weren't for the devil in me, I woulda been a preacher...

Anyway, if they put up a video clip of it, I'll provide the link.

