Beer-Spiked Desserts for Memorial Day

Don't just drink your beer.

F&W Editors
May 29, 2016

Up your Memorial Day dessert game with these awesome beer-spiked recipes.

1. Porter Bundt Cake with Whiskey-Caramel Sauce

This richly flavored cake features quintessential Irish ingredients such as dark porter beer, dark brown sugar and whiskey.

© CON POULOS

This richly flavored cake features quintessential Irish ingredients such as dark porter beer, dark brown sugar and whiskey.

2. Guinness Ice Cream with Chocolate-Covered Pretzels

This dessert, created by pastry chef Cory Barrett, is an ode to Michael Symon's father, Dennis, who loves beer, pretzels and chocolate. The ice cream has a strong, malty Guinness flavor that goes supremely well with the salty, milk chocolate–covered pretzels. If you don't want to make the chocolate-covered pretzels, they're easy enough to buy.

Star chef Michael Symon's delicious ice cream has a strong, malty Guinness flavor that goes supremely well with the salty, milk chocolate-covered pretzels.

3. Cherry Lambic Crisps

Kriek—lambic beer fermented with cherries—intensifies the fruit flavors in these crisps.

 

4. Chocolate-Stout Tiramisu

This ginger-spiced cake is soaked in a chocolate stout reduction.

For this rich tiramisu, chef Jason McCullar soaks ginger-spiced cake in a reduction made with chocolate stout (Rogue brewery makes a good version) before layering it with mascarpone cream.

5. Sour-Cherry Lambic Sorbet

"Above all, sorbet should taste--and feel--almost like eating fresh fruit," says ice cream maven Jeni Britton.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up