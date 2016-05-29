Beer-Spiked Desserts for Memorial Day

Up your Memorial Day dessert game with these awesome beer-spiked recipes.

This richly flavored cake features quintessential Irish ingredients such as dark porter beer, dark brown sugar and whiskey. © CON POULOS

This dessert, created by pastry chef Cory Barrett, is an ode to Michael Symon's father, Dennis, who loves beer, pretzels and chocolate. The ice cream has a strong, malty Guinness flavor that goes supremely well with the salty, milk chocolate–covered pretzels. If you don't want to make the chocolate-covered pretzels, they're easy enough to buy.

Kriek—lambic beer fermented with cherries—intensifies the fruit flavors in these crisps.

This ginger-spiced cake is soaked in a chocolate stout reduction.

For this rich tiramisu, chef Jason McCullar soaks ginger-spiced cake in a reduction made with chocolate stout (Rogue brewery makes a good version) before layering it with mascarpone cream.

"Above all, sorbet should taste--and feel--almost like eating fresh fruit," says ice cream maven Jeni Britton.