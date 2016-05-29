Beer-Spiked Desserts for Memorial Day

Don't just drink your beer.
Up your Memorial Day dessert game with these awesome beer-spiked recipes.
1. Porter Bundt Cake with Whiskey-Caramel Sauce
This richly flavored cake features quintessential Irish ingredients such as dark porter beer, dark brown sugar and whiskey.
2. Guinness Ice Cream with Chocolate-Covered Pretzels
Star chef Michael Symon's delicious ice cream has a strong, malty Guinness flavor that goes supremely well with the salty, milk chocolate-covered pretzels.
3. Cherry Lambic Crisps
Kriek—lambic beer fermented with cherries—intensifies the fruit flavors in these crisps.
4. Chocolate-Stout Tiramisu
For this rich tiramisu, chef Jason McCullar soaks ginger-spiced cake in a reduction made with chocolate stout (Rogue brewery makes a good version) before layering it with mascarpone cream.
5. Sour-Cherry Lambic Sorbet
"Above all, sorbet should taste--and feel--almost like eating fresh fruit," says ice cream maven Jeni Britton.