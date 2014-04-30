Beer for Rocket Scientists

Bryant Ng of the Spice Table in Los Angeles will drink anything from Craftsman Brewing Company. “Mark Jilg opened Craftsman about 20 years ago,” says Ng. “He had worked at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Anything he brews is so thoughtful, intelligent and technically sound.” The brewery makes a range of beers including a fruity Orange Grove Ale and a Smoked Black Lager.

Related: 5 Hoppy Beers to Try Now

Gluten-Free? Drink Rice Beer

3 Awesome Beer Cocktails from the Modern Family Dad's New Bar