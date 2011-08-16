Beer: Loved by Slugs, Gold and Chicken

Food & Wine
August 16, 2011

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.Brazilian Beer-Marinated Chicken

© James Baigrie
Brazilian Beer-Marinated Chicken

Among the 14 household uses for beer listed by The Kansas City Star this week (via Food Republic): trapping slugs, cleaning gold and loosening bolts—“the acids in the beer may dissolve enough rust to allow you to get them loose.” While enlightening, the list skips our favorite purpose for beer (besides simply drinking a wonderful brew), which is cooking. Grill master Steven Raichlen spotlights a Brazilian black lager called Xingu in this summery Beer-Marinated Chicken recipe, but American suds like Samuel Adams Cream Stout and Deschutes Obsidian Stout work just as deliciously.

 

