Beer Can Chicken—For or Against?

Courtesy 'Charred & Scruffed' / Grill Master Adam Perry Lang

Blogger and self-proclaimed “Barbecue Whisperer” Meathead has a bone to pick with beer can chicken. In a detailed attack on the Huffington Post, Meathead assails the popular summertime grilling method—in which a whole chicken is perched on top of an opened can of beer—as “a gimmick and a waste of good beer.” While Meathead makes a good case, arguing that the beer adds neither moisture nor flavor to the chicken, cooking a chicken on a can does have its advantages. In F&W's recipe, grilling guru Adam Perry Lang admits that beer vapors do little to the meat, but explains that propping the bird up vertically allows juices to flow over the breast, keeping the meat super-succulent—plus there's no special equipment required. And while it may be a waste of beer, the less you drink, the safer it will be to pull the whole thing off. See Meathead for a list of impending dangers.

Related: Grilled Chicken Recipes

Recipes from Grilling Experts

Tasty BBQ Recipes