Beauty-Inspired Ice Cream

Our August issue should be hitting newsstands any day now and in it you’ll find F&W’s first ever Eco-Epicurean Awards, for which I had the pleasure of interviewing beauty entrepreneur Joshua Onysko, the innovative, eco-conscious mind behind Pangea Organics. Josh's skincare products, made from top-quality, organic food ingredients, sometimes inspire him to get creative in the kitchen. When he told me that he makes ice cream out of the ingredients in his açaí, goji berry and Japanese matcha tea face mask I had to have the recipe.



My talented colleague Emily Kaiser tested it last week and it won over a handful of skeptical F&W staff members. Emily put it best when she said, “Scary to look at but yummy to eat.” Once I got past the off-putting muddied green color I found it quite addicting—this coming from a girl who usually hates the taste of green tea. The tea flavor was quite mellow and subdued and the ice cream supercreamy. Even the goji berries worked, adding an interesting texture. And a bowl of this probably packs a month’s worth of antioxidants with all of its super-food ingredients



Josh suggested chocolate lovers might want to try adding in bits of Dagoba’s Mon Cheri dark-chocolate bar.

Açaí, Goji Berry and Matcha Ice Cream

makes 5 cups

2 cups heavy cream, preferably organic

1 cup sugar, preferably organic

3/4 cup dried goji berries

2 tablespoons Japanese matcha green tea powder

1 cup whole milk, preferably organic

1 cup Sambazon Açai smoothie (flavor of your choice)



1. In a small saucepan, bring the cream, sugar and goji berries just to a boil; remove from the heat.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk the matcha powder into the milk. Stir in the hot cream and goji berries along with the açaí smoothie. Cover the ice cream base with plastic wrap and refrigerate until the base is thoroughly chilled, 20 minutes.

3. Working in 2 batches, freeze the base in an ice cream maker according to manufacturer’s instructions. Transfer the ice cream to a bowl, cover and freeze for at least 1 hour, or until ready to serve.

