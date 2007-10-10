Beauty and the Grape

I spent weeks testing the latest vinotherapy (wine therapy) beauty products and skincare treatments while researching “The Healing Power of Grapes” for Food & Wine’s October issue. You can read about my favorite product finds here and discover why their grape-based ingredients are so good for your skin here. The Vinotherapy trend is becoming so popular that wine spas can be found in nearly every winemaking region throughout the world. (Read about some of the newest, most innovative here.)



I didn’t have time to fly to Napa or Rioja to try out a grapeseed scrub for the story, but luckily a fantastic new wine-inspired day spa, Delluva, opened earlier this year in New York City. Delluva really plays up the wine theme – each treatment room is named after a different wine region, the boutique at the front of the spa sells Riedel stemware, Bissinger’s Chardonnay salted caramels and the new Davi skincare line from Robert Mondavi’s grandson Carlo. They even serve a complimentary glass of wine in the relaxation room. I tried Delluva’s signature barrel bath treatment, which sounded strange but turned out to be quite blissful. The barrel (to my relief) was actually an oversized Jacuzzi tub filled with essential oils, grape skin and vine leaf extracts. My long soak was followed by a head-to-toe grapeseed scrub exfoliation and Pinotage body oil massage and my skin was had a noticeable glow by the time I left.



More urban vinotherapy spas are popping up around the U.S. This past summer Body Restoration in Philadelphia partnered with Chaddsford Winery to use their wine in treatments like a Pinot Noir body wrap and a Crushed Chianti Scrub. And NYC will soon be home to a Caudalie spa. This company, which started the vinotherapy craze, will open an over-the-top spa in the Plaza at the end of the year. In addition to its renowned skincare treatments, Caudalie may also bring in prestigious winemakers and experts to host tastings and events.







