Beautiful Cocktails for Engagement Parties

Cheers, to the happy couple (and the even happier, cocktail-drinking guests).
The happy couple is, obviously, the star of an engagement party. But cocktails come in at a close second. Wow guests and toast the beginning of a beautiful marriage with these gorgeous cocktails.
1. Agricole-Guava Cooler
Rhum agricole’s grassy flavor is delicious in this tropic cocktail.
2. Dark Sparklers
Fresh black plums give this cocktail its striking color.
3. Gin-Campari Old-Fashioned
This variation on an old-fashioned swaps out gin for whiskey. A splash of Campari adds bitterness and a rosy color.
4. Sparkling Yuzu Gimlets
You can make this Asian-style gimlet in a large pitcher for easy entertaining.
5. Suze Bramble
This drink has the characteristic rich pink hue and sweet-tart flavors of a classic Bramble (gin, blackberries and lemon juice); the complex French gentian aperitif Suze gives it a bitter edge.
6. Firesuite
This spicy take on a Pimm’s Cup gets terrific heat from a dash of cayenne extract and a warming ginger syrup.
7. Pab’s Buck
The perfect pitcher drink for spring, this cocktail is made with fresh strawberries, tequila and rhubarb bitters.
8. Grape Sparklers
This delightfully fizzy cocktail pairs just-pressed grape juice with dry sparkling wine to keep it from tasting too sweet.
9. Commodore 64
Don’t be afraid of the crème de cacao in this cocktail. It adds a sweet richness.
10. Descanso Beach Smash
This pleasantly bitter and refreshing concoction pairs Aperol with rye whiskey.