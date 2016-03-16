Beautiful Cocktails for Engagement Parties

The happy couple is, obviously, the star of an engagement party. But cocktails come in at a close second. Wow guests and toast the beginning of a beautiful marriage with these gorgeous cocktails.

Rhum agricole’s grassy flavor is delicious in this tropic cocktail.

Fresh black plums give this cocktail its striking color.

This variation on an old-fashioned swaps out gin for whiskey. A splash of Campari adds bitterness and a rosy color.

You can make this Asian-style gimlet in a large pitcher for easy entertaining.

This drink has the characteristic rich pink hue and sweet-tart flavors of a classic Bramble (gin, blackberries and lemon juice); the complex French gentian aperitif Suze gives it a bitter edge.

This spicy take on a Pimm’s Cup gets terrific heat from a dash of cayenne extract and a warming ginger syrup.

The perfect pitcher drink for spring, this cocktail is made with fresh strawberries, tequila and rhubarb bitters.

This delightfully fizzy cocktail pairs just-pressed grape juice with dry sparkling wine to keep it from tasting too sweet.

Don’t be afraid of the crème de cacao in this cocktail. It adds a sweet richness.

This pleasantly bitter and refreshing concoction pairs Aperol with rye whiskey.