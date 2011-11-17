Beaujolais Nouveau Celebrates 60 Years

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

© Anna Williams

Fried Chicken Liver Salad

Today marks the 60th release of Beaujolais Nouveau, a fruity French red aged for just a few weeks and meant to be consumed in almost as limited a window. Whether or not you partake in the festivities surrounding this inexpensive, minimally fussed-over wine, the occasion also offers an excuse to open great Beaujolais bottles during dinner. Light enough to pair with chicken (or turkey!), a structured Beaujolais with lush, spicy fruit, like the 2009 Potel-Aviron Vieilles Vignes Moulin-à-Vent, can stand up to earthy, smoky flavors in this Fried Chicken Liver, Bacon and Tomato Salad with Ranch Dressing from Vinny Dotolo and Jon Shook of Animal Restaurant in Los Angeles.

